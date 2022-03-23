Our sister station in New Orleans said the extent of the damage seen Tuesday night would likely mean the tornado was an EF-2 or EF-3.

Parts of St. Bernard Parish, which borders New Orleans to the southeast, appeared to take the brunt of the weather's fury, and that is where the fatality occurred. St. Bernard Parish officials gave no details on how the person died; Multiple injuries and several buildings are either damaged or destroyed.

A 'large and extremely dangerous' tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person.

Another man who rode out the storm told WWL-TV that the "sky turned green" as the tornado was hitting.

"It was just the rain and we didn't hear anything change like a freight train, and it just all of a sudden happened," one Arabi resident told WWL-TV. "My wife, my sister-in-law, my 10-month-old son and two dogs were all in one bathroom."

“It just kept getting louder and louder,” Malasovich said. After it passed, they came out to survey the damage. “Our neighbor’s house is in the middle of the street right now.”

Her husband was out on the porch and saw the tornado coming.

Michelle Malasovich lives in Arabi. Initially she had been worried about family that lives in areas north of Louisiana that were also getting hit by bad weather. She was texting with her family there when, she said, “All of a sudden the lights started flickering.”

The tornado appeared to start it's path in the west bank of Jefferson Parish before moving east across the Mississippi River into the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast. The damage was not as extensive in New Orleans East and Jefferson Parish, but neighbors who lived in those areas reported damage to their fences and homes.

Several videos from viewers showed the large tornado ripping through Arabi. Images shared in its wake showed severe damage that included leveled homes, overturned cars and fields of debris.

The tornado was first reported shortly after 7 p.m. as the worst of the evening's severe weather was expected to wrap up with little fanfare. That quickly changed as the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings that overlapped. Power outages were reported across the New Orleans area, including at the WWL-TV studios, causing the station to rely on generator power during its coverage.

Aftermath : Houses destroyed, debris hangs from electrical wires, trees

Rescue workers began immediately searching through the dark for people in need of assistance, according to Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann.

"We have widespread damage from south Arabi to north Arabi," McInnis said. "We’re going through homes, search and rescue and clearing homes. We have some homes in south Arabi that we’re trying to get to, we’re getting calls from people saying they’re trapped."

In Gretna and Terrytown, Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet said damage was limited to mostly downed fences and some trees.

Many residents also suffered damage just last year when Hurricane Ida — a Category 4 hurricane — swept through the region. Stacey Mancuso’s family had just completed repairs to their home in the suburb of Arabi after Ida ripped off the roof and caused extensive water damage. Then the tornado Tuesday tore through their street. She huddled in the laundry room with her husband; two children, ages 16 and 11; and dogs as part of their new roof was lifted away by the wind.

“We’re alive. That’s what I can say at this point. We still have four walls and part of a roof. I consider myself lucky,” said Mancuso. Still, the twister was the third time they’ve had major weather damage since Katrina in 2005.

In Arabi, there was a strong smell of natural gas in the air as residents and rescue personnel stood in the street and surveyed the damage. Some houses were destroyed while pieces of debris hung from electrical wires and trees. An aluminum fishing boat in front of one house was bent into the shape of a C with the motor across the street. Power poles were down and leaning over, forcing emergency workers to walk slowly through darkened neighborhoods checking for damage.

Malasovich’s house fared relatively well, she said. Some columns were blown off the porch and the windows of her Jeep were blown out. Down the street a house was severely damaged, and parked vehicles had been moved around by the winds: “This is serious for down here.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted late Tuesday that there were no reports of casualties or significant damage to the city and that the power utility was working to restore electricity to the 8,000 customers impacted. Entergy Louisiana's power outage map showed more than 14,000 customers without power in Orleans, St. Bernard and Jeffferson parishes, especially in hard hit areas. New Orleans Director of Emergency Preparedness, Colin Arnold, said damage in the city seemed to be limited to the Lower Ninth Ward.