North Carolina under State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia

RALEIGH, North Carolina — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency on Friday in preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

“It is important for North Carolinians to prepare for potential impacts from the coming storm,” said Governor Cooper. “The storm's path has been difficult to predict and we want to ensure that farmers, first responders, and utility crews have the tools necessary to prepare for severe weather."

The order puts a pause on transportation regulations regarding livestock and agricultural products. It also helps expedite recovery efforts, if needed, before, during, and after the storm.

State of Emergency orders also help crack down on price gouging.

“North Carolina Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather impacts and is in contact with our county partners to address resource needs they may have. This is a proactive preparedness measure to ensure we have the tools and resources available to support all North Carolinians,” said Will Ray, Emergency Management director. “The transportation waiver will make it easier to move equipment and other resources if needed.”

With the chance of flash flooding and coastal flooding, the state emergency team is reminding people to never drive through flooded roadways.

More safety tips from NC Emergency Management: