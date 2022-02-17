Severe Weather Blog: High winds expected overnight could bring power outages

A Wind Advisory is in effect for our area, which means it's a good idea to secure outdoor objects and charge up all electronic devices.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're tracking a strong cold front moving our way overnight.

WFMY’s Weather Team said it’s likely to hit us with some heavy rain, and a low storm chance, but a big risk of high gusty winds.

If you spot any severe weather in your area, text a photo or video to 336-379-5775 and include your name and location. Please only share photos and videos if you are safe to do so.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2022

10:15 p.m. - Tim Buckley gives an update about what to expect overnight.

10:06 p.m. - School districts are making decisions about their plans for Friday. Some have already announced delays.

9:50 p.m. - Heavy rain and some storms starting to head our way. Arriving around midnight.

9:50 Radar -- Heavy rain and some storms starting to head our way. Arriving around midnight lasting through about 4am for most of us. Not seeing any lightning in there, it'll mostly be a downpour and wind maker for us. High winds still expected up to 50 mph. pic.twitter.com/r8I8co4Rtc — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 18, 2022

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

STAY CONNECTED

