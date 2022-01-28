Crews ready for winter weather in Guilford County

The city of Greensboro said as of five o'clock, all crews are activated for winter weather.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro activated crews at five pm Friday for 24-hour coverage throughout the entire winter weather.

Nathanael Moore is the streets and stormwater manager and head of the snow program with the city of Greensboro.

He told WFMY that warmer weather equals increased ground temperatures which is good for the roadways.

Moore said whenever crews are activated, that means it’s all hands on deck.

“When we activate our snow program, we activate our full staff so we have an A shift and a B shift they work 12-hour shifts. So roughly in the whole program, it’s a little over 100 personnel, 50 per shift,” Moore said.

As of four o'clock Friday evening, this is what the salt barn in Greensboro looked like.

Moore said the barn is stocked enough for the winter weather event but orders are in for more salt.

Whenever roads start getting bad, Moore explained that crews focus on the primary routes first with plowing and salting, then they head to secondary roads.

The city of Greensboro is split into four different quadrants and leaders of those areas direct trucks, whenever a weather event like this happens, to start the clearing process.

As far as employees themselves, Moore said even though this is the third winter weather event this month, they are ready to go.

“Luckily we have a great equipment shop that has been keeping all of our equipment running. Of course, it has been three in a row but we have a great staff and we are committed to providing the best service we can to the citizens,” Moore said.

Moore said there is an interactive snow map on the city's website to help people see which roads are plowed and which are not.

He also said there is a Snow and Ice Hotline people can call to report hazardous roadways. That number is: (336)373-2076

The city of High Point is also ready. Justin Gray, Public Services Manager, said a night shift crew comes in at 7 pm to be on standby. A full day shift will be available to come in at 7 am Saturday. In High Point, 14 trucks are ready for salting and plowing roadways.