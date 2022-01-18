Three days since winter storm and some roads in Guilford County are still hazardous

Some residents in High Point and Greensboro are still dealing with snow and ice in their neighborhoods, making for poor driving conditions.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — After a winter storm rolled through the Triad Sunday morning, many people are dealing with poor road conditions as we head into night three.

Most of the main roads are clear in Guilford County, but the secondary roads are leaving residents stranded in their neighborhoods.

One High Point man helps his neighbors by plowing their driveways whenever it snows. Off of Parris Avenue, Tommy Hedgecock spent another day plowing the neighborhood driveways so they could go to work.

“It helps them, they get out of their driveway and stuff, and where the city scrapes and messes up the driveway, I clean that off too,” Hedgecock explains.

Hedgecock knows how to horse around as well in this kind of weather by pulling neighborhood kids on a sled tied to one of his horses. He said it's a lot of fun, and they get lots of kids involved.

Hedgecock said he loves helping his neighbors and providing something fun for the kids. "We aren’t put here by ourselves, we are put here with everyone else, and everybody needs to help each other,” he said.

Another Guilford County man in Greensboro, Harry Graves, is also familiar with this weather. He said he's lived in the area for 26 years and has been through weather situations like this, a time or two.

Graves used to be a mail carrier and said the biggest issue with drivers is their speed. “They come out and think, oh, I’m on a regular road, and they don’t understand black ice. Mail carriers out here go through this. They have chains and are still sliding," Graves explains.

Graves says he understands why some schools remain closed when secondary roads still look this bad.

He said, “You’ll see this road right here looks pretty clean, and you’ll say, the school bus should have no problem. A lot of people do not understand the backroads. The shadiness on them and the stuff covered in ice. You don’t want to take a chance with these kids. It might be only four or five roads on that bus route, but those four or five roads, children have to be picked up, and that’s the biggest thing people don’t understand.”

The city of Greensboro said about 80% of priority two roadways are finished.