Two women in the Triad share their stories during the Kentucky tornadoes

Two women explain what happened during the storm Friday night in Kentucky and local organizations offer help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday at least 74 people were killed in his state during what he calls, “the worst tornado event” in its history. The deadly storm left nothing but destruction in its path and for two Triad women, the destruction is personal.

Sarah Farlow is from Archdale, North Carolina, and was in Shepherdsville, KY Friday night visiting friends when the tornadoes hit the state. Farlow got a notification on her phone that an Amazon facility not too far from where she was collapsed from a tornado and that system was headed in their direction.

“We had one of the windows open and the drapes got sucked outside and I looked out and there was hail and it was windy and I was like this is, this is insane,” Farlow remembers. Luckily, all they experienced that night was a power outage.

Others, like Emily Parrot's family in Dawson Springs, KY lost everything. Parrott lives in Walnut Cove, NC but grew up in Dawson Springs where a lot of friends and family, including her father, still live. "I have some family members in Dawson Springs who are in a shelter right now. One of the apartment complexes that was destroyed my cousin lived there," Parrott said.

That’s why groups like NC Baptist Disaster Relief are heading there to help. “Our teams have already made their way there. We got more teams going every day and they’re going to be setting up at a church there and then will do chainsaw debris removal, temporary roof repair and those kinds of things as long as we're needed to be there," NC Baptist Disaster Relief Director, Tom Beam said Monday.

Teams that consist of volunteers from all over the state, and right here in our area. Lending helping hand any way they can.