Utility crews go into second day trying to restore power to Triad customers

Utility crews, including Duke-Energy, start off day two of trying to restore power to customers in the triad after winter storm.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from previous story about power outages amid severe weather in the Triad.

A day after thousands of people across the Triad lost power because of a winter storm, some woke up Tuesday morning, still without electricity.

Duke Energy is one of a few electric companies that have been working hard to get power back on for customers and they are staying optimistic.

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said a lot of progress was made on Monday in power restoration. Emergency crews were able to cut the several thousand down to just several hundred but the work continues with some added help as well.

"We do think will make good progress today and we brought in about 200 additional reinforcements from our Coastal areas and from the Midwest will be helping local crews by this morning restoring power so we got a lot of people working in the area we have good weather conditions we do think will make great progress today," Brooks said.

There could still be a small possibility that some may go into a second night without power, with it not being restored until Wednesday, but he said they are staying positive that they will get just about everyone back on.

Brooks said it also helps when customers remain patient and kind.

"Our crews work long hours in challenging conditions every day working to help serve our customers and it's very very wonderful when they hear kind words, it bolsters them you know when they're out of the building they're tired and really helps them remember why it is there out there," he said.

WFMY also reached out to NCDOT for an update on road conditions.

They said as of 8 a.m. Tuesday there were seventeen road closures in the Triad, four of which are primary roads but said the roads are mostly in good shape.