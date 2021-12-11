Walnut Cove woman explains how family in Kentucky was impacted by storms as relief efforts continue

Emily Parrott was on the phone with her father in Dawson Springs, Kentucky when the tornado tore through the town.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The desperate search for survivors continues Sunday as more than 100 people are feared to be dead after tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and other states in the Midwest and south. Crews who are assisting in the area are still in search and recovery efforts to try and find those who are unaccounted for.

Emily Parrott grew up in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and now lives in Walnut Cove. Parrott said a lot of her family, including her 76-year-old father, still lives in Dawson Springs. She said she was on the phone with her father when the tornado hit.

“He hung up to seek shelter and before he hung up I said daddy please call me tomorrow and let me know that you’re OK and he told me he would," Parrott said.

Thankfully her family is alright, but a lot of them are now without homes.

Samaritan's Purse, a relief organization based in Boone is less than 100 miles west of Dawson Springs in Mayfield, Kentucky. Elliott Willis is the Program Manager for the organization and said as soon as they arrived, his heart broke for the community.

“It’s been very difficult to turn the corner and see that no, it wasn’t just that one street, it was more devastation around every corner," Willis said.

Places like Appalachian State Athletics are trying to help victims of the tornado, from right here in our state by asking fans to donate items at upcoming athletic events.

“Anytime people are hurting, you do what you can to support (them). It’s part of what we’re called to do," Sarah Strickland with Community Relations at App State said.

App State is collecting the items below to help those in need:

Household bleach

Rubber gloves

Bottled water

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Protective goggles

Hand soap

Canned food

The rebuilding process will be long and ongoing but there are ways you can help.