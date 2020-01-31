No, you weren't imagining it. A quick burst of snow made its way across the Charlotte area Friday morning with big, heavy snowflakes all over the Queen City.

First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said even though it shows up like heavy rain on radar, it's actually big snowflakes that receive the radar signal and bounce it back.

"You wanted snow, here it is," Panovich said. "These big, fat, wet, heavy flakes fell across the area and came down really well for 10 to 15, maybe 20 minutes."

Panovich said the snowflakes were large because they were actually colliding with each other on the way down to the ground. Basically, little snowballs were falling, Panovich explained.

No need to worry about accumulations or freezing roads, though. It's still a little too warm for that in Charlotte.

"The roads will be fine. The air temperature is roughly 36 or 37 degrees, it may cool down to 35 or 35," Panovich said. "The ground and air temperature will be too warm to stick, but as you go up in elevation, it's colder above our heads so it gets to the ground as snow."

Panovich said much of the area will see a mixture of snow and rain. In some areas, you could see small accumulation on rooftops and grassy areas. One WCNC Charlotte viewer had accumulation on grass near his home in Shelby.

"This is legit snow and it's likely going to be a trace, maybe even measurable snow at the airport," Panovich said. "This will keep our streak of getting measurable snow alive at 142 consecutive years."

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

US says don't go to China as virus global emergency declared

China Grove mother charged with felony child abuse after 1-month-old suffers a fractured arm and ribs

Kansas City Chiefs to bring entire staff, families to Super Bowl

Restaurant inside a popular hotel on this week's restaurant report card