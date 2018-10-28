GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The weather this Halloween will be a treat! We'll enjoy a gradual warm up as we head through mid week.

Related: 'Howl-O-Ween' Events Across The Triad!

The warmest weather this week will arrive Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front that'll bring us rain late Thursday into Friday.

Related: Best Haunted Triad Ghost Stories…. KEEP READING IF YOU DARE!

We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s in most neighborhoods. If you have Trick-or-Treat plans Halloween evening, the weather will be pleasant also.

As of now, we expect temperatures in the low 70s at 6pm, falling into the mid 60s by 8pm. The weather will remain dry all evening.

WATCH | Triad Man Wants to be Known as the 'Clark Griswold of Halloween'

Although highs in the 70s for Halloween may seem warm, it's actually just slightly above average for this time of the year. Here's a look at the warmest and coolest Halloween highs on record.

© 2018 WFMY