Father, daughter struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach

The 16-year-old daughter was transported to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl was walking on St. Pete Beach when she was struck by lightning during Thursday afternoon's storms, officials said.

St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue says the girl was struck around 4:53 p.m. behind the Tradewinds Island Grand Resort.

The sheriff's office says the 16-year-old received CPR on the scene before being transported to the hospital. She is last known to be in stable condition.

Her father, who was close to the initial lightning strike, needed medical care as well.

The father was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office added that the two were visiting from out of state.

“When you hear thunder seek cover as quickly as possible in either a substantial building or hard-topped metal vehicle and remain there for at least 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder,” advised St. Pete Fire Department Fire Marshal Kelly Intzes.