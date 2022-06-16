x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Storm Blog: Tracking storms in the Piedmont Triad

Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Thursday.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022

4:55 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Davie County 

4:45 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Alamance County

4:45 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph County

4:23 p.m. Storm rolling into Haw River

4:22 p.m. Dark skies and cumulus clouds in Burlington Thursday afternoon

4:14 p.m. Lightning can be seen on U.S. Highway 29 in Greensboro

4:12 p.m. Green skies in Gibsonville ahead of Thursday's storm

4:06 p.m. Lightning strikes near PTI Airport

3:49 p.m. Heavy rain in Greensboro

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement