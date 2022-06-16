Storm Blog: Tracking storms in the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Thursday.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022
4:55 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Davie County
4:45 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Alamance County
4:45 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph County
4:23 p.m. Storm rolling into Haw River
4:22 p.m. Dark skies and cumulus clouds in Burlington Thursday afternoon
4:14 p.m. Lightning can be seen on U.S. Highway 29 in Greensboro
4:12 p.m. Green skies in Gibsonville ahead of Thursday's storm
4:06 p.m. Lightning strikes near PTI Airport
3:49 p.m. Heavy rain in Greensboro