x
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday

Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. 

Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!

Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. 

Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.

HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT POWER

  • Alamance –0 Power Outages
  • Caswell–   1 Power Outage
  • Davidson  –  1 Power Outage
  • Davie –  0 Power Outages
  • Forsyth –  2 Power Outages
  • Guilford –   3 Power Outages
  • Randolph – 67 Power Outages
  • Rockingham – 0 Power Outages
  • Stokes –  6 Power Outages

August 21, 2022

8:35 a.m.-- No outages reported so far, but we'll keep you updated! Be sure to keep you umbrella handy!

7:41 a.m.-- Another round of pop-up scattered storms later! 

7:30 a.m.-- Hit the snooze button.

7:21 a.m.-- 29 mph wind gusts! Whew!

7:18 a.m.-- A quick look from meteorologist Christian Morgan.

