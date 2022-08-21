STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday

Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday.

Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!

Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages.

Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.

Alamance –0 Power Outages

Caswell– 1 Power Outage

Davidson – 1 Power Outage

Davie – 0 Power Outages

Forsyth – 2 Power Outages

Guilford – 3 Power Outages

Randolph – 67 Power Outages

Rockingham – 0 Power Outages

Stokes – 6 Power Outages

August 21, 2022

8:35 a.m.-- No outages reported so far, but we'll keep you updated! Be sure to keep you umbrella handy!

Hearing of some power outages in Rockingham county with storms a little while ago. Not sure of the extent or how widespread right now. — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 21, 2022

7:41 a.m.-- Another round of pop-up scattered storms later!

Another round of scattered storms are possible this afternoon and to kick off the week on Monday too.



We're drier for the middle of the week and still not super hot, just humid again. Typical summer stuff. #StormTrack2 pic.twitter.com/FR8TannWpy — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 21, 2022

7:30 a.m.-- Hit the snooze button.

A rainy Sunday morning, makes you want to stay in bed, doesn't it? pic.twitter.com/ZYTsdT1KO1 — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 21, 2022

7:21 a.m.-- 29 mph wind gusts! Whew!

Winds aren't anything crazy with these storms. 29 mph gust in Winston-Salem a few minutes ago is the strongest I've seen in our area.#ncwx — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 21, 2022

7:18 a.m.-- A quick look from meteorologist Christian Morgan.

Absolutely pouring in southeastern Randolph county right now. Rain rates are around 2" per hour in Coleridge. Thankfully, these storms are moving pretty quickly. There still could be ponding on roads in this area or some flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/NAFkcgxx2I — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 21, 2022

Other Weather-Related Stories

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.