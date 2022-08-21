STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday.
Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!
- Alamance –0 Power Outages
- Caswell– 1 Power Outage
- Davidson – 1 Power Outage
- Davie – 0 Power Outages
- Forsyth – 2 Power Outages
- Guilford – 3 Power Outages
- Randolph – 67 Power Outages
- Rockingham – 0 Power Outages
- Stokes – 6 Power Outages
August 21, 2022
8:35 a.m.-- No outages reported so far, but we'll keep you updated! Be sure to keep you umbrella handy!
7:41 a.m.-- Another round of pop-up scattered storms later!
7:30 a.m.-- Hit the snooze button.
7:21 a.m.-- 29 mph wind gusts! Whew!
7:18 a.m.-- A quick look from meteorologist Christian Morgan.
