CLINTON, N.C. — A video from inside a Sampson County school showed children running as a microburst tore a part of the gym’s roof down on Monday.

According to a story from WNCN, Union Intermediate School sustained damage as strong storms moved over the area around 2 p.m.

CBS 17’s Brian Hutton Jr. said a wet microburst damaged the school’s gymnasium.

Surveillance video showed around 20 people were in the gym before the curtain on the stage began to wave.

The video showed students running as debris started flying into the gym as the roof came down.

WNCN confirmed the storm didn’t do much damage to the gym itself from Wendy Cabral, a spokeswoman with Sampson County Schools, and three students suffered minor injuries when the storm hit.

Cabral says the building can be rebuilt, and they are thankful that students will be okay.

Union Intermediate School was closed Tuesday as cleanup continued.

The National Weather Service said a microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm that can cause extensive damage and includes “significant precipitation.”

OTHER STORIES

Delta flight returning to LAX dumps fuel on school playground near LA

Tips for a successful mentor relationship

Adorable foster kitten with serious chemical burns get back on its feet with help of Greensboro woman

Winston-Salem woman wins $1,000 a day for life, plans to start ministry to help others

Looking for work? Greensboro Parks and Recreation announces 25 new jobs