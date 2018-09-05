GREENSBORO, NC -- The ride home on Thursday could be quite wet, and even pretty stormy. A fast moving system will bring a few showers and storms late afternoon and early evening. Here's what the WFMY News 2 Weather Team expects to happen.

Thursday will be dry to start, all the way through lunchtime. By afternoon, an area of low pressure will start to move in from the northwest. As it does, a few showers and even a thunderstorm will start to pop up in the Foothills. This will begin around 2-3pm.

These showers and storms will be able to grow and intensify a bit as they move east. Downpours, lightning, and gusty winds are likely, but we could even see some hail develop or a damaging wind gust or two. We'll keep an eye on this throughout the day and pass along any severe weather warnings if needed.

It'll all be over with after 8pm, with dry air returning to the area.

