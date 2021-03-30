Storms possible Wednesday, then big temperature drop

Storms could be strong or severe Wednesday evening with damaging winds

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's springtime in North Carolina, which means the weather keeps us on our toes. Wednesday will be the only hiccup in the next 7 days that we need to pay attention to for the potential of some thunderstorms. Some may be strong or severe. Here's what the WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking for you:

THE SETUP:

A strong cold front is headed our way tonight and will push through the Piedmont on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, we have nice, warm weather today but behind the front is really cold air. Those big temperature differences can drive the possibility of severe storms.

Scattered rain is likely at any time on Wednesday but in the late afternoon and evening, we'll need to be on guard for some thunderstorms, some of which may get strong or severe. Right now, the risk is low for severe weather, a level 1 out of 5 but we still should pay attention.

Tonight clouds will thicken up and a stray shower or sprinkle isn't out of the question late tonight or after midnight, but heading into early Wednesday morning, our rain chances will go up significantly.

TIMING:

Wednesday morning through the early afternoon will feature scattered rain, really at any time across the area. By the late afternoon as the front gets closer we'll see a better chance for storms with a possible line of rain and thunderstorms just ahead of the cold front. The main timing to watch for storms will be around 5PM-10PM.

Severe storms are not a guarantee but they are something we should prepare for and be on guard for in case. It's possible that clouds and some rain in the morning could help reduce the ability for thunderstorms to form, which would be good news, but we can't guarantee that will happen right now.

If storms get strong or turn severe our main concern would be for some damaging high wind gusts. The threat of hail, a tornado, or flooding is very low with this system.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Wednesday night after the cold front pushes by, we'll turn sharply cold and very windy heading into Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s Thursday afternoon and wind gusts could be 30+ mph. We'll have some very cold mornings below freezing for Friday and Saturday with frost which could easily damage crops and plants.

This is going to be a legit cold front tomorrow.



All of our warmth is going to get wiped away for a few days, struggling to reach 50 on Thursday afternoon, freezing mornings Friday/Saturday. pic.twitter.com/d5XcNnyMsS — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) March 30, 2021

Dry weather will be here to stay for a while as head into the weekend and into next week. While we'll be chilly for most of the weekend, Easter Sunday will start chilly and end up nice in the upper 60s by the afternoon.