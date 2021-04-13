Watching for storms Wednesday

A few storms could be strong or severe with hail and a damaging wind gust

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Springtime in North Carolina brings warmer weather and with it, the chance for storms. This time of the year there's usually about one system each week that we have to watch for thunderstorms. Wednesday is our day this week, with a relatively low risk of severe thunderstorms.

THE SETUP:

High pressure in control of Piedmont weather for the last couple days will start to shift offshore ahead of an area of low pressure and cold front tracking our way from the Gulf. Ahead of the front, warm air will surge into the Piedmont warming us up into the upper 70s to near 80 by Wednesday afternoon.

As the area of low pressure moves toward the Piedmont scattered showers are likely to arrive after about 3PM in the afternoon. Warm and humid air could create some "fuel" for storms to form through the dinner time hours until about 7-8PM. With the track of the low-pressure area, our neighbors to the north of the Triad and along the NC/VA border may need to watch the closest. The cold front will cross the area heading into Thursday and bring drier and cooler weather behind it for Thursday and Friday.

Overall, the severe weather threat is low, with most of the Triad in just a general risk for thunderstorms. To the East of the Triad, there is a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather. Still, we'll watch closely and pay attention to the forecast.

TIMING:

Wednesday is a two-part weather day with most of the day, especially in the morning staying dry. There will be some sun for the morning and then clouds thickening up heading into the afternoon.

After about 3 PM in the afternoon, showers are likely as well as a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be bumpy or even get strong or severe.

After 7-8 PM our severe weather threat should be over but some showers will remain overnight heading into Thursday morning. We're drying out and clearing on Thursday. Thursday will be cooler and windy.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS:

Overall, the severe weather threat is low on Wednesday but we still should be on guard and checking the weather often in the afternoon.

If any storms are able to get strong or turn severe, our main concern will be for hail and possibly a damaging wind gust. The tornado risk with this system is very low.

Not everyone will get storms on Wednesday, but it's a good idea to keep checking up on the forecast and staying in tune with the weather in the afternoon.

Here's what the radar could look like tomorrow.



Dry morning, watching for showers and a few storms after 3PM. A few could be strong or severe, so we'll watch it closely. With the track of the low, we may need watch the closest to our north along the NC/VA border.

