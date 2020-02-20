GREENSBORO, N.C. — McKnight Hardware is stocked up and ready for the snow.

"This has been a mild season so we didn't stock up like we normally do but we've got an adequate supply," said Mark Armfield, manager of McKnight Hardware.

Armfield says they've had a few calls so far about winter weather supplies, but he expects more Friday morning.

Items you should have in your hardware supplies kit:

Shovel

Ice melt

Deicer for windshield

Snowbrush/ice scraper combination

"We have not had a lot of calls but I imagine with the way that it will get forecasted tonight, the phone will probably be ringing when we get here tomorrow morning," said Armfield.

Once you leave the hardware store, head to the grocery store to get some food that won't go bad if you lose power.

RELATED: SCHOOL LIST | School districts dismissing early Thursday due to snow possibility

Supplies ideas to stuff the pantry:

Peanut butter

Soup

Bottled Water

Cereal

Bread

RELATED: Latest snow forecast: More snow east, less snow west

Finally, you should only drive if you absolutely have to.

"Of course, it takes a lot more patience and you have to go slower just pay more attention," said Brandon Ruckh with All Over Towing.

Ruckh says his trucks will be spread out to quickly get to anyone who needs help. He's hoping drivers will take it slow.

RELATED: SNOW CLOSINGS | How to get a ‘Snow Code,’ how to enter it for closings and delays

"If you start sliding do not slam on your breaks. Try not to do any emergency swift cornering, turning, jerking the wheel hard," he said.

Make sure you have phone numbers for insurance, towing and the heat company on hand, just in case.

RELATED: #SnowOn2 Cheat Sheet: Don't scrape your windshield, try this trick instead!

RELATED: Do you have to go to work in the snow? Why your boss can require you to come in.

RELATED: Greensboro man builds snow machine, surprises kids with backyard winter wonderland