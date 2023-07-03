NC beach town asks tourists to stop leaving huge holes on the beach

SURF CITY, N.C. — Firefighters along the North Carolina coast are asking tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach when they leave.
The Town of Surf City's Fire Department posted a photo on Facebook of a huge hole that was left on the shore Saturday. A firefighter standing at the bottom of the hole was barely to ground level, according to a photo the fire department posted.
"The picture does not do it justice," the post reads. "It was a very large hole. We want everyone to have a safe and fun time while they are on the beach but if you dig a hole please fill it back in for your safety, other people's safety and the sea turtles that visit our beach at night."
Warnings about giant holes on Carolina beaches are nothing new. Last year, officials in Kill Devil Hills made multiple posts about the holes being left behind.
Why large beach holes aren't safe
The biggest factor is the sand could collapse on top of the person digging the hole. Rescuers would then have a hard time removing large quantities of sand because it would fall on itself, firefighters said. It's also a problem for people who walk the beach at night because visibility is lower.
They also present a danger to endangered sea turtles by trapping nesting mothers and hatchlings.
