National Guard coming to help with Surry County storm response

The Surry County Emergency Management Director confirmed National Guard troops will help with winter storm cleanup.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The National Guard will help Surry County emergency crews with cleanup following an expected winter storm Sunday, according to the county emergency management director.

Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern said he expects National Guard troops to arrive Saturday. He said the current plan is for the troops to stay for a week.

Ahead of winter storms, four areas throughout the state get identified for extra help. Surry County was one of them for this storm, according to Southern.

Southern said troops will help emergency crews clean up from the Virginia state line and down. He doesn't know yet how many troops will be deployed to the county.

Southern said he has a meeting Friday afternoon to learn more details about the county's plan for the upcoming storm.