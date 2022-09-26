'Life-threatening' storm surge a major risk for Tampa Bay area

Areas closest to Tampa Bay could experience at least 5-10 feet of rising water.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People living along the western Gulf coast of Florida and around Tampa Bay are at serious risk of experiencing a "life-threatening" storm surge from Hurricane Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center.

About 3-8 feet of storm surge flooding is forecast along the coast from about Sarasota County southward. Farther north, including Tampa Bay, there is the potential for 5-10 feet of water.

Storm surge, according to its definition, "is the abnormal rise in seawater level during a storm, measured as the height of the water above the normal predicted astronomical tide." This is caused by a storm's winds pushing water against and onto the shore.

Several other factors contribute to whether a surge is amplified: the storm's orientation of the coastline with the storm track, the storm's intensity, its size, speed and the floor bed of the Gulf and Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay region is at greater risk of storm surge. Just off the coast in the western Gulf, a shallow continental shelf gradually rises until it reaches land. Any water that piles up on the Gulf side has the potential to cause significant issues for coastal communities.

A storm surge watch is in effect for the following areas:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West

Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

Anclote River southward to the Card Sound Bridge,

Tampa Bay