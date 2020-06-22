x
Temperature hits 100 F degrees in Arctic Russian town

The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 100.4 F on Saturday. It is recognized by the Guinness World Records for having the most extreme temperature range in the world.
Credit: AP
In this handout photo provided by Olga Burtseva, children play in the Krugloe lake outside Verkhoyansk, the Sakha Republic, about 4660 kilometers (2900 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. A Siberian town that endures the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a hear wave that is contributing to severe forest fires. Russia's meteorological service said the thermometer hit 38 Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday in Verkhoyansk, in the Sakha Republic about 4660 kilometers (2900 miles) northeast of Moscow. (Olga Burtseva via AP)

MOSCOW, Russia — A Siberian town with the world’s widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires. 

The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday, according to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that compiles Russian meteorological data. 

The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4,660 kilometers (2,900 miles) northeast of Moscow. 

It is recognized by the Guinness World Records for having the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-68 degrees C (minus-90 F) and a previous high of 37.2 C (98.96 F.) 

Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires.

