CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man says he and his family rushed to the bathroom for shelter as raging winds and rain ripped through their neighborhood.

This happened on Beaver Drive in Manning, SC.

James Platt says he was with wife Shannon and her parents when his phone alerted them to severe weather.

"Next thing you know it just started getting nasty rain-wise," Platt said.

Moments later, the storm began raging through. Neighbors say it sounded like a train roaring as trees were snapped, uprooted and flung.

Clarendon County tree uprooted during severe weather

Kayland Hagwood

"The wind got really, super bad and by the time we got inside, we just heard things start flying," Platt said. "The power went out.... It just sounded like a big woosh. I mean, just like a big noise coming through here, and, just as quick as it started, it died."

After the storm, Platt went outside to find his neighborhood littered with debris.

Across the street, a neighbor's carport was lifted and flung into nearby trees. That same neighbor had some shingles ripped off of his roof and part of his porch damaged.

Clarendon County porch damaged during severe weather

Kayland Hagwood

Platt and others in the area say first responders came quickly to offer support.

"It was amazing to see; they responded just like that," Platt said.

At least four tornado touchdowns in the Midlands have been confirmed from Friday's storms, but that number could rise before the end of the day.

It is unclear if the damaged caused on Beaver Drive was due to a twister.