Multiple tornadoes spotted across Texas during severe weather | Photos and videos

A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of North and Central Texas until 10 p.m.

TEXAS, USA — Tornadoes, hail and strong winds followed a front that inched its way across parts of Texas Monday.

There were multiple tornadoes spotted across North and Central Texas in areas like Jacksboro, Luling and Round Rock.

Below are photos and videos of some of the storm damage across Texas.

North Texas

Jacksboro, Texas, which is about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth, suffered storm damage after a possible tornado touched down.

The possible tornado ripped through a high school with kids inside. Fortunately, everyone was reportedly safe.

Inside the gym at Jacksboro High School - severe tornado damage.



There were a few students and faculty at the school. All safe. @wfaa @wfaaweather @JesseWFAA pic.twitter.com/9agAs0BiI8 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) March 21, 2022

The gym at Jacksboro High School is heavily damaged.



I’m told students were inside in the hall that is built for storms. Everyone is safe at the high school.



Also hearing the elementary school is severely damaged. @wfaa @wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/jk6NDNbruj — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) March 21, 2022

Central Texas

The Austin area got its fair share of severe weather.

KVUE reporter Dominique Newland shared on her Twitter video of a Bank of America that was damaged from Monday afternoon's weather.

What’s left of the Bank of America on IH 35 Frontage Road @KVUE pic.twitter.com/KHuyJRhjn9 — Dominique Newland (@domnewlandtv) March 21, 2022

KVUE even spotted a tornado on its Kalahari Resort camera in Round Rock during a live stream of weather coverage.

Brian Martin shared this footage of the confirmed tornado from the Dell offices in Round Rock. #atxwx



MORE: https://t.co/1rltwI4SAZ pic.twitter.com/TILJ1aD4vO — KVUE News (@KVUE) March 21, 2022

South Texas

Hail came down in San Antonio. Residents in that area snapped photos of pea and golf ball-sized hail that fell Monday afternoon.

Look at this photo of these hail stones that KENS 5 viewer Susan captured in New Braunfels this evening. pic.twitter.com/X8jMlg1NkJ — KENS 5 (@KENS5) March 21, 2022

PHOTOS: Hail falls around the San Antonio area amid severe weather 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

Powerflashes as the destructive rain wrapped twister crossed FM 1704 moments ago. @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/ZCfWkQLdar — Ian Shelton (@IanShelton1997) March 22, 2022

Southeast Texas

A confirmed tornado spiraled through Madisonville Monday night, bringing down streams and knocking out the power for dozens of residents.

KHOU 11 reporter Matt Dougherty went to Madisonville to view the damage and saw several tree limbs in the roads along with damaged buildings. Watch below.

After Madisonville, the KHOU 11 team was able to head to Crockett where a tornado left behind significant damage.

Downed power lines were observed during the early morning hours and cell service seems to be down in the area.

Severe weather I starting to move through the immediate Houston area, which is expected to bring potential flooding to the Bayou City and areas surrounding it Tuesday morning.

As our crews approached Columbus, they were greeted with a spectacular lightning show.

Wow, the further west we go the more INTENSE this lightning ⛈ storm is becoming, we’re getting closer to Columbus now on I-10. @KHOU @chitakhou @KimCastroWX pic.twitter.com/0rRRHj4J6y — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) March 22, 2022

Conditions deteriorated quickly in west Houston as hail began to fall. Matt Dougherty got this video from the I-10 and Voss area just after 6 a.m.

We will update this page with more photos and videos as more come in.

Send us your weather photos and videos by using the 'Near Me' section of the KHOU 11 app. You can also email photos to web@khou.com. But please don't put yourself in harm's way to get the shots!