GREENSBORO, N.C. --- Thanksgiving week will feature a nice amount of sunshine and cool temperatures. A weak cold front will pass across the area Monday. It won't produce any rain, but we'll see clouds from time to time as we start the week. Behind the front, we'll see plenty of sun and another round of cooler air. Highs early in the week will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. By Thanksgiving Day, highs will struggle to make it into the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will begin to increase Friday ahead of our next chance of rain this upcoming weekend.

© 2018 WFMY