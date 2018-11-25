GREENSBORO, N.C. ----

After a few showers Monday, the rest of the week will be quiet as far as the weather is concerned.

Low pressure in the Southern Plains will track towards the Great Lakes while the associated cold front moves our way tonight. This will give us a chance of light showers through early Monday. The rain will exit our area before noon on Monday, and the sky will clear Monday afternoon.

High pressure will build into the area behind the front and will stick around for the rest of the week. That'll lead to dry and cold weather the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid and upper 40’s which is way below normal for this time of the year.

Clouds will increase Friday and our next rain chance will arrive next weekend.

