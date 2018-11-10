The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirmed a tornado has touched down in western Clay County, related to outer bands of Hurricane Michael.

First Coast News viewer Alison Shuford shared this photo of a tornado touching down in Lake Brooklyn in Keystone Heights near Starke.

No damage has been reported as of yet.

The National Weather Service was given a photo of the tornado in Western Clay County.

A citizen gave this photo to one of our local emergency managers of the tornado on the ground in western Clay county moving north at 35 mph. pic.twitter.com/VWKJ2Oc8BO — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) October 10, 2018

