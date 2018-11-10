The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirmed a tornado has touched down in western Clay County, related to outer bands of Hurricane Michael.
First Coast News viewer Alison Shuford shared this photo of a tornado touching down in Lake Brooklyn in Keystone Heights near Starke.
Hurricane Michael Spawns Tornado in Georgia
No damage has been reported as of yet.
The National Weather Service was given a photo of the tornado in Western Clay County.
