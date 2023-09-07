Greensboro woman desperate for help after tree falls onto her car while driving in storm

Storm causes tree to fall on top of woman's car while she's driving along a busy highway.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman's car was hit by a tree while she was driving along a busy highway during Sunday's storm. She desperately searched for someone to help, when she finally came along the man, she calls her "guardian angel."

Casey Mora's car was totaled when wind and rain along US-29 brought a tree down.

"I heard smack, crash, boom, and this ginormous tree fell on top of my car," Mora recalled.

The force of the tree caused the wind shield to fold in. Some limbs even pierced the glass. With rain pouring through her car, she rushed out onto the busy highway.

"My first reaction was running from car to car to try to have somebody help me because all the glass was shattered. I wasn't able to reach down to get my phone because there was so much glass. So, I was like taping on people's car window's and not one person rolled their window down," exclaimed Mora.

A few cars back sat Michael Animashaun who was running late to church.

Mora said he was the only one to let her in.

"At first I didn't know what was going on, but it was just like first instinct just let her in and just sit there because she needed somebody because she was very flustered, she was shaking she didn't know what was going on," said Animashaun.

Animashaun said it was the right thing to do. Little did he know he was helping someone who hadn't only lost their car. Mora experienced a greater loss a few weeks back. The pain still weighs on her.

"I lost my 12-year-old son a month ago so that's already like crushed our family like every day is a struggle not having him," said Mora.

Through these tragedies, Mora says she knows she's protected. The rosary that's hung in her car for decades that covers her family was untouched.

"There's a reason I was late there was a reason I was behind her, so I believe there's a reason for everything," said Animashaun.