Tree crashes into elderly Reidsville couple's bed nearly missing them

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville couple is stumped after Monday’s winter snowstorm damage.

A Reidsville man's great aunt and uncle were lying on the bed during the storm as they were interrupted by a fallen tree that came crashing into their home.

The aunt and uncle are both around 90-years-old. He said the tree grazed his aunt’s hip, leaving her with a bruise. He said if she had laid any other way, it would have hit her.

It came straight down through the roof, in between the two as it pierced the comforter and left debris on the sheets.