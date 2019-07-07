HOUSTON — Barry is getting a bit more organized and nearing the coastline of Louisiana. Still expecting landfall in the central coastline overnight tonight in to Saturday morning as a strong tropical storm. Maximum sustained winds expected up to 70 mph. If they were at 74 mph we would have a category 1 hurricane on our hands.

This has allowed the NHC to lower its intensity forecast for the storm. Even thought they did- it will still have life threatening impacts all along the coast. Minimal impacts expected here in Houston.

Below is the latest cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Barry, which shows the Texas coast is no longer in the forecast track. The updated cone shows Barry Making landfall around 7 a.m. Saturday along Louisiana.

What do you need to do during a threat from the tropics?

Make sure you check on the weather at least twice a day; once in the morning and once in the evening.

Check your hurricane supply kits. Make sure you're ready in the event we get a storm, which at this time remains very uncertain.

Go over your storm plan with your family. Where would you go? What route would you take if asked to evacuate?

Stay informed. Check in with us twice a day. Once in the morning and once before you go to bed so you don't get caught off guard.

What are high pressure cells?

These are the steering currents that guide where a tropical storm or hurricane will make landfall.

Think of high pressure cells as bumpers. Hurricanes, as ferocious as they are, are lazy and don't put up a fight with high pressure. They just go as they are told so-to-speak. As long as a high is over you, you're good. The area of high pressure that was centered over us is backing westward and that will allow a small opening for a big moisture source.

