HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather Team continues to monitor the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

In its 10 a.m. update The National Hurricane Center upgraded the system to Tropical Storm Barry, but it will likely strengthen to a Cat. 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall on Saturday morning.

Below is the latest cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Barry, which shows the Texas coast is no longer in the forecast track. The updated cone shows Barry Making landfall around 7 a.m. Saturday along Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Barry forecast cone - 10 a.m.

NHC

10 a.m. Thursday Advisory:

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for nearly all of the Louisiana coastline, and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued near New Orleans. Max sustained winds are 40 mph with the system moving west at 5 mph. At this time there are no watches or warnings along the Texas coast.

What do you need to do during a threat from the tropics?

Make sure you check on the weather at least twice a day; once in the morning and once in the evening.

Check your hurricane supply kits. Make sure you're ready in the event we get a storm, which at this time remains very uncertain.

Go over your storm plan with your family. Where would you go? What route would you take if asked to evacuate?

Stay informed. Check in with us twice a day. Once in the morning and once before you go to bed so you don't get caught off guard.

What are high pressure cells?

These are the steering currents that guide where a tropical storm or hurricane will make landfall.

Think of high pressure cells as bumpers. Hurricanes, as ferocious as they are, are lazy and don't put up a fight with high pressure. They just go as they are told so-to-speak. As long as a high is over you, you're good. The area of high pressure that was centered over us is backing westward and that will allow a small opening for a big moisture source.

