Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 1 hurricane

The U.S., including Florida, will not be impacted from Julia.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The next name on the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season list has been claimed by Hurricane Julia.

The system, which formed Friday morning from Tropical Depression 13 in the Caribbean, made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Julia currently has winds at 75 mph and is moving quickly to the west at 16 mph.

Hurricane Warning is in effect for portions of the Nicaragua coast and the islands of Providencia and San Andres. Hurricane-force winds and a dangerous storm surge are expected in areas where the core of the system moves onshore in Nicaragua on Sunday.

Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are expected in areas in Central America, which could pick up at least a foot of rainfall in some locations.