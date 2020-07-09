ANOTHER ONE: Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic

Where's it headed? Here's the latest forecast and track.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A record-breaking hurricane season rolls on with yet another tropical storm. Paulette formed Monday morning about 1,200 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands.

While most people were sleeping, what started as a tropical wave just off the coast of Africa developed into Tropical Depression Eighteen, quickly strengthening into a tropical storm over the course of the morning.

Paulette's latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center is taking it on a West Northwest over warm water and on a path with favorable conditions for further strengthening over the next few days.

It's expected to battle some dry air, keeping it from strengthening quickly, which is why it's likely to stay a tropical storm for several days.

After that, the forecast is very uncertain. Right now, Paulette is not a concern for us in the Carolinas as it will likely turn away and head back out to sea. Nothing is a guarantee or a lock yet, so the WFMY Weather Team will continue to monitor it until we're 100% sure.

Paulette is the earliest named storm on record in the Atlantic and our 16th named storm of the year. There are only five more names on the list for the year. If we run out of names then we'll start using the Greek Alphabet.

Tropical Depressions 17 & 18 likely become Paulette and Rene in the next 24 hours. The race is on.



After that, there's only 4 more names on the list this year. Then we start using the Greek alphabet. pic.twitter.com/ItstnRQPjP — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) September 7, 2020