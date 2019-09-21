HUFFMAN, Texas — Two Houston firefighters bravely walked into floodwaters during the overnight hours to rescue a man who ignored barricades and drove directly into high water near Luce Bayou.

Thankfully, the firefighters and the driver are all safe and were not seriously injured.

This happened Saturday shortly before 3 a.m. in the 27200 block of Huffman Cleveland.

Firefighters said the driver didn't realize the water was as deep as it was and ultimately got washed away. Lt. Willkins said the driver was able to get out of his truck and call his wife and 911.

RELATED: Fourth Imelda victim found dead in car three miles west of Beaumont on I-10

RELATED: How to get out of a submerged car

Several firefighter units arrived on scene and two Houston firefighters took it upon themselves to walk in the high water with a rescue rope to go save the man. The firefighters tied the rope to a sturdy sign that was in the water and was able to swim to the man and tie the rope to him so he wouldn't get swept away.

One of the firefighters walked back to shore while the other one stayed with the man to make sure he was safe.

Shortly after, lake patrol boats were able to get to the man and the firefighter and get them both safely to shore.

RELATED: Aldine High football star reunites with family he saved from Imelda's floods

RELATED: 'It's people helping people' | Nearly 60 rescued from flooding in Huffman

This is the exact same area where a Harris County Sheriff's deputy and the person he was trying to save were swept away by swift water on Friday.

Luckily, the deputy and the man were able to grab branches of trees and bushes and held on for more than 45 minutes until a helicopter spotted them and they were rescued by boat.

There are some areas that are still impassable due to high floodwaters brought by the remnants of Imelda, so please turn around, don't drown.

MORE IMELDA COVERAGE