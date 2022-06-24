GAC takes part in World’s Largest Swim Lesson

The global drowning prevention event works to get more kids in the pool and learning swim safety.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the CDC, one person per 100,000 people drowned in North Carolina.

To help increase water awareness and combat water-related deaths, the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) participated in the "World's Largest Swim Lesson" at the Lewis Recreation Center.

The event was a global drowning prevention event launched by the World Waterpark Association in 2010. The program is supported by leading aquatics and safety organizations and takes place at all types of aquatic facilities from huge waterparks to small community pools and swim schools. More than 100 children participated in the lessons.

GAC Director, David Hoover said, "it is very important and that is something that we strive to do here at the City of Greensboro is teach children how to swim. It is the second leading cause of death in ages 5-14".