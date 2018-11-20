GREENSBORO, NC -- Will it be a busy year for your shovel, boots, and patience? Lots of snow, or hardly any? These are questions that are flooding into our WFMY News 2 Weather Team this time of year. On Wednesday, get ready for their 2018-2019 Winter Outlook.

In the meantime, here are a few winter tidbits to consider:

TRIAD SNOW HISTORY

1. When Does it Snow? Most of our snow falls in January and February. Historically, January is our snowiest month. However, February follows close behind. The second half of the winter is usually snowier than the first half, with March having more snow on average than December.

PIEDMONT KNOWN FOR FREEZING RAIN, ICE STORMS

2. It's Not Just Snow. The Piedmont of North Carolina is one of the most active areas of the country for freezing rain and ice storms. The geography of our area, with the Appalachian Mountains to our west, makes it easier for cold air to get trapped during the winter, which can set the stage for ice when rain moves in from the south. It's been several years since a bad one has hit our area.

DIFFERENT TYPES OF STORMS

3. It's All About the Track. A small difference in storm track can be the difference between all rain, all snow, or something in between. A track along the coast is the best for snow lovers. That brings colder air all the way down the Piedmont and keeps precipitation snow all the way through. A track closer to the mountains usually brings enough warm air our way to keep everything all rain for us. A track somewhere in between is messy, and can mean a wintry mix of rain, snow, and ice. These small differences are important to keep in mind.

SOCIAL MEDIA SNOW HYPE

4. Be Wary of Social Media Snow Hype. Your phone has probably advertised snow a few times this year. In the information age, weather computer models are available to the masses, and often time incorrectly predicts snow well into the future. Our Tim Buckley has created "Tim's Snow Rules for North Carolina" to keep in mind as we head into the winter months.

Stay tuned Wednesday for our winter outlook about what kind of year we expect this winter to be.

