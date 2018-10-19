GREENSBORO, NC -- Big weather changes head our way this weekend. A quick round of showers is likely on Saturday, and then a burst of cold and wind will rush our way for Sunday. Here's what the WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking.

A cold front is moving our way to start the weekend. Clouds will start to move our way pre-dawn Saturday. A few scattered showers will be likely Saturday morning through midday. This won't be an all day washout at all. Instead, rain should be winding down by 2pm, with some clearing skies through the end of the afternoon. That cold front means business though.

WEEKEND: Scattered light showers are likely Saturday. Mainly from 2am to 2pm. This is not a washout at all. Sun should peek out at times during the afternoon. Sunday is chilly and windy throughout the day. It will feel a lot like a winter day. pic.twitter.com/gjsj2XxmOq — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 19, 2018

Cold air and gusty winds will make Sunday feel like a winter day. This chilly air will actually bring some flurries and snow showers to the North Carolina mountains. Here, we'll just feel the chilly breeze. Wind chill temperatures will be around freezing Sunday morning, with highs only into the mid 50s Sunday afternoon even with full sunshine. The wind could gust as high as 30 mph at times.

SUNDAY AM -- It will feel like freezing Sunday morning in the Piedmont. Temps around 40, with a wind gusting around 30 mph. Bitterly cold in the mountains. @WFMY @wfmyweather pic.twitter.com/OTlRuCTTco — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 19, 2018

Frost is likely across the area on Monday morning with low temperatures in the mid 30s. Sunny skies will warm us up to around 60 for the afternoon.

