GREENSBORO, NC -- Winter is knocking on our door, and it could be a long one according to the WFMY News 2 Weather Team. Plan on a wetter season than usual, which could lead to more snow and ice than usual if storms sync up with cold air.

First off, let's have some real talk. Forecasting the weather over the next 7 days is hard enough, so predicting an entire season is a whole different ballgame. We're not able to accurately tell you exactly how much snow and exactly how many storms you'll see in your neighborhood. Instead, we closely look at trends, history, and the current weather setup to assess what type of winter we may be in for.

Here are some of the factors going into our forecast:

IT'S AN EL NIÑO YEAR

Believe it or not, the ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean have an impact on our weather here. El Niño is a term to describe when the water along the equator in the Pacific is warmer than average. That's the case going into this winter. A relatively weak El Niño has developed already, and is expected to continue, or even strengthen slightly heading into the winter months.

But what does this weather pattern mean for our weather? Typically, the strongest impact of an El Niño winter for us is more precipitation. That's because the Pacific jet stream is more active across the southern half of the country, sending more moisture than usual toward the Carolinas.

More precipitation doesn't necessarily mean more snow. Remember, to get snow in the Carolinas, you need to have the cold air in place first before the arrival of the moisture. Still, it's likely we'll have more storms than usual, and at least more chances for winter weather as the season goes along.

The temperature pattern for an El Niño year isn't as strong. Looking at past similar winters, temperatures are usually around average, or just a little bit below average compared to a normal winter. This is partly due to a wetter season, given more clouds and precipitation. Typically there aren't as many Arctic outbreaks on the whole.

DIFFERENT TYPES OF STORMS

It's All About the Track. A small difference in storm track can be the difference between all rain, all snow, or something in between. A track along the coast is the best for snow lovers. That brings colder air all the way down the Piedmont and keeps precipitation snow all the way through. A track closer to the mountains usually brings enough warm air our way to keep everything all rain for us. A track somewhere in between is messy, and can mean a wintry mix of rain, snow, and ice. These small differences are important to keep in mind.

THINK BASEBALL

Just because we're likely to have more storm systems than average doesn't necessary mean that we'll see more snow or ice. Think about it in terms of the game of baseball. Let's say to get a big snowstorm in our area, you need to hit a home run. If you get 10 at bats, you'll have a chance to hit a home run, but you won't necessarily do it. If you get double those at bats, it doesn't necessarily mean you'll hit a home run, but you'll have a better chance to do it.

This winter, we're going to have more at bats than usual. More chances to get those winter storms that work out just right for snow lovers, but that doesn't mean they're guaranteed.

OUR FORECAST

Overall, this winter in the Piedmont is likely to be a busy one, with more storms than average, and a better chance at seeing more snow and ice events.

Precipitation : Quite likely to have a wetter winter season overall compared to average. Remember, this takes into account rain/snow/ice on the whole.

: Quite likely to have a wetter winter season overall compared to average. Remember, this takes into account rain/snow/ice on the whole. Temperature : Likely to be near average, or just below. Fewer intense Arctic Outbreaks than usual.

: Likely to be near average, or just below. Fewer intense Arctic Outbreaks than usual. Snowfall : At or above average. We'll have our snow events this winter. Exactly how many is tough to say, but with more chances for storms, the chances for above average snowfall at there.

: At or above average. We'll have our snow events this winter. Exactly how many is tough to say, but with more chances for storms, the chances for above average snowfall at there. Ice Events: At or above average. Ice events are a big issue in the Piedmont. We could see those set up with our frequent storm pattern as well.

SOCIAL MEDIA SNOW HYPE

Your phone has probably advertised snow a few times this year. In the information age, weather computer models are available to the masses, and often time incorrectly predicts snow well into the future. Our Tim Buckley has created "Tim's Snow Rules for North Carolina" to keep in mind as we head into the winter months.

