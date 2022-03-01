Downed trees, power outages across Triad

Strong winds, heavy rain and snow brought damage and road closures throughout the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A winter storm ripped through the Triad, starting right as the calendar shifted from Sunday night to Monday morning.

Thousands of Duke Energy customers remain without power as crews work to fix issues all across Greensboro. As of 1p.m. on Monday, there were about 26,000 outages in Guilford County.

Wind will continue to be an issue until 4 p.m. Follow our live blog for updates on outages, road closures, and school closures as we track weather conditions this morning.

We've gotten pictures of damage from all over the Triad. The storm knocked over trees, power lines and even caused damage to some homes.

Dealing with downed trees

It is 100% the city's responsibility to clean up tree debris on the road or on the sidewalk. If there is a downed tree on your yard or driveway, the city cannot go onto your personal property and remove an entire tree. If you take steps to cut the tree into smaller limbs, the city can assist you in removing debris.

The city of Greensboro says residents who have this problem should call the city's Contact Center hours from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The number to call is 336-373-CITY (2489). Representatives will advise you on whether the city will remove/clean up the tree limbs or if it’s the owner’s responsibility.

As we saw with Monday's storm, fallen trees can cause damage to your home. The responsibility typically falls on you.

"It is always the homeowner," Chase Smith with Alliance Insurance Services said. "We get this question a lot. A lot of circumstances with a neighbor's tree, maybe fallen on a neighbor's tree, the homeowner is always responsible."

If it's your home, it doesn't matter who's tree falls. You need to cover the cost for damages.

Here's another common question about insurance. What if the tree hit the garage and damaged your car? Does insurance cover that, and which insurance, car or homeowners?

Your car insurance pays for the damage even if your car is inside the garage. Insurance only pays if you have comprehensive coverage, which isn't required for all cars.