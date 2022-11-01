Snow, ice or rain? Piedmont Triad could see winter storm Sunday

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking a threat of snow and ice to the Carolinas to finish the weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The odds of North Carolina dealing with a winter storm this weekend are going up, and the WFMY News 2 Weather Team is on top of it. As usual, there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to a winter weather forecast so it's important to keep checking back throughout the week as details will change.

Winter weather set-up

So, why do we think winter weather will be possible this weekend? Let's explain.

First, cold air will be heading our way Friday, which sets the stage for a cold weekend and leaves open the door for winter weather. As we often say, the best way to get snow in the Carolinas is to have cold air in place first. We will have that this time. Next up, you need to have moisture.

As it happens, low pressure appears to be tracking our way by Saturday night or more likely Sunday. It could bring a lot of moisture, which would fall either as snow, sleet, ice, and some rain -- more likely a combination of those.

Snow or a wintry mix?

There's a fine line between whether a storm would simply be rain and snow, or if it's going to have snow, followed by an icy mix, and then rain. That latter, messier setup is looking more likely this time. We simply don't know where the snow zone, ice zone, and rain zone will set up at this time.

Travel disruptions expected

Keeping in mind that it is still 5 days away, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. But, we do expect travel disruptions as they're becoming more likely especially for the Sunday timeframe.

Snow models

This has a lot of the looks of significant winter storms that we've tracked here in the Piedmont in the past. So, if you're a snow lover there's reason to be excited - even though some sleet or ice could crash and ruin some of the fun. We'll know more about that later in the week.

TIMING:

Saturday: mainly dry

Saturday afternoon/evening: Rain/snow mix to start

Sunday: main day for winter impacts

Monday: Clearing out, dealing with whatever is left

HOW MUCH:

With how "wet" the system looks, there's potential for this to be a big storm for parts of the Carolinas. Check back later this week for exact amounts.

IMPACTS: