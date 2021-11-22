Are we going to get some snow this winter? The WFMY News 2 Weather Team’s got you covered

The last few years have been tough for snow lovers. Here in the Triad, it's been about 3 years since our last real snowstorm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year when everybody starts asking, "When's it going to snow?"

Well, the WFMY News 2 Weather Team has been looking over all the data and is ready to release their 2021-2022 Winter Forecast. You'll want to tune in Tuesday at 11 p.m. for the full report.

You probably remember December 8-9, 2018 when most of the Piedmont picked up over one foot of snow. It was enough to shut the area down for several days, and gave kids a lot to play in. Since then, we've been in a bit of a snow drought. The last two winters have been well below average for snow, with just 3.2" combined over several minor events.

While you'll have to wait until Tuesday night for the forecast, here's some perspective on past Triad winters.

A LOOK AT HISTORY

Throughout the years, it's often been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall here in the Triad.

The graph below shows all winters going back to 1928. You'll see there's often a lot of "noise" bouncing up and down year to year.

The snowiest winters on record have been between 15-25 inches in our area. The least snowy often have only an inch or two (like the last 2 years).

It's also interesting to look at when snow typically falls here in the Triad area. On average, January has been our snowiest month throughout the years. More than 1/3 of our snow has fallen during that month. February is next up, followed by March. Many are surprised to know that March has seen more all-time snowfall than December even though it's a warmer month on average.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

It can get confusing when snow rumors start to fly in the South. We have some tips to keep your snow sanity and to make sure you're getting the best info and don't get fooled by the fake stuff.

Winter weather forecasting in the south is a process. It's simply not possible to know if we're getting snow a week in advance. In fact, there are some rules of thumb to keep in mind.

A week out , all we can really say is whether we're in a good weather pattern for winter weather. We'll look for a source of cold air and an active storm track. Can't get a storm without these factors.

, all we can really say is whether we're in a good weather pattern for winter weather. We'll look for a source of cold air and an active storm track. Can't get a storm without these factors. Within 5 days, we'll start to assess whether a storm is trending more likely or less likely

we'll start to assess whether a storm is trending more likely or less likely Within 3 days, we can start to determine if we're looking at all snow, a mixed bag, mostly ice, or all rain.

we can start to determine if we're looking at all snow, a mixed bag, mostly ice, or all rain. 1-3 days away, that's when we can finally start drawing accumulation maps and give you precise timing.

Keeping these timelines in mind will help you know if what you're seeing on social media. Better yet, check our app, our Facebook pages, and our newscasts for our expert opinions on the storm potential.

Keep "Tim's Snow Rules for NC" in mind. A lot of things have to go right for it to snow big here in North Carolina. Each and every year nowadays we start to see viral posts on social media about a big storm on the way. Don't fall for the hype. If it looks or sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Take a deep breath, and check our forecast.