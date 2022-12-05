Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to prepare your home and car for the cold

Governor Roy Cooper declared December 4-10 Winter Weather Preparedness Week. State and local agencies want to make sure you are prepared for Winter weather.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The low temperatures in the morning are giving us a taste of what's to come this Winter. Governor Roy Cooper declared December 4-10 Winter Weather Preparedness Week. State and local agencies want to make sure you are prepared for Winter weather.



Steven Gross is the Emergency Management Division Director for Guilford County Emergency Services. He said now is the time for folks to revisit any preparedness kits they may already have in their home.

“Have things like nonperishable foods, foods that you won't have to cook. Be able to eat just in case the power was out,” Gross said. “Having potentially extra medication, extra supplies that fulfill those specific needs. Whether if you have children, infants, or even folks with some specialized or power-dependent medical needs."

Grose also said it's a good idea to start covering draft windows and sealing air leaks around doors and windows. Much like your home, Grose recommends having a preparedness kit in your car in the chance you're caught in a Winter weather situation on the road.

“Always having things like an ice scraper, very basic but potentially a blanket in your vehicle or even some loose fitting but warm extra clothes that you can layer if you need to be out and about,” Grose said.

For those living in Guilford County, you can visit ReadyGuilford.org. Here you can sign up for G.E.A.N.I alerts and receive information about winter weather watches and other public safety notifications.