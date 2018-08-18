WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
75
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Weather Summary: 75 degrees
Menu
WFMY Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
2 Cares Community
2 Wants to Know
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Lowest Gas Price
Driving Smart
Hold Me 2 It
Sports
Latest Sports
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Greensboro Swarm
High School
NFL Football News
NHL
Pro Sports
Super Bowl
Wyndham Championship
Shows
Good Morning Show
TV Listings
Features
2 The Rescue
Ask the Vet
At the Border
Caregiving 101
Crime
DEALBOSS
DIY
Education
Food
From The News 2 Kitchen
Live Webchat
Magnify Money
Mr. Food
Ready To Hire
Shop
Verify
Vote Now
Watercooler News
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
© 2018 WFMY-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Women's Basketball League Wows Crowds
Women's Basketball League Wows Crowds
Published:
8:06 AM EDT August 18, 2018
Updated:
4:06 AM EDT August 18, 2018
Related Videos
2 The Rescue: Cally
LIFE
Cooking With Iron Hen Pt.2
LIFE
Shopping For Back To School At Office Depot
LIFE
2 The Rescue: Olympia
LIFE
Cooking With Iron Hen Pt.1
LIFE
103-Year-Old Former WSSU Rams Basketball Player Gets Surprise Visit
HEARTWARMING
DEALBOSS: Portable charger boosts your phone faster than an outlet
DEALBOSS
Strangers Pays For Greensboro Woman's Funeral
HEARTWARMING
What You Might Not Know About Aretha Franklin
LIFE
Describing Parenting In Five Words
LIFE
"Daily Blast Live" Gears Up For September
LIFE
Best of GMS: August 17, 2018
LIFE
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WFMY-TV. All Rights Reserved.