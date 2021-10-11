A festival that takes you back in time

The Carolina Renaissance Festival draws thousands every year.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Fairimovie es, wizards and even knights but that's not all you'll find at The Carolina Renaissance Festival.

We spoke with a gentleman who wished to be called Lord Mayor Bullfrog about how the festival has changed over the years.

"We have the usual fare such as food, an artisans market and of course a few rounds of jousting but nowadays we see everything from Star Wars fans to even Marty McFlys and other movie characters. We welcome all people from all dimensions and time periods," said Lord Bullfrog.

The festival claims to take you back to the 16th century, and the fictional village of Fairhaven. Villagers, artists, craftspeople, musicians, performance troupes, and food vendors create a marketplace festival in celebration of the arrival of their ficticious Queen.

"The entire day is a celebration for the visitors as well as the staff who play various roles during the day's festivities," continued Bullfroig.

If you are interested you can visit their website.

What: The 28th Annual Carolina Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace.

Where: North of Charlotte between Concord and Huntersville. The Festival is located on Highway 73 at Poplar Tent Road (between I-77 and I-85).