Super Tuesday NC Voter Guide: Where to vote, find results, and more

north carolina 2020 election results

WFMY News 2 will have Election results posted in real-time as they come in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Voters across the state will make choices in their municipalities. North Carolina voters will decide on the presidential primaries as well as primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, and other key state and congressional positions. In the Piedmont Triad, voters will choose in Guilford County the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education. In Winston-Salem voters will select a Mayor and decided upon local sales and use tax. Find the latest election results throughout the night online and the WFMY News 2 App.

