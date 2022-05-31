A local rock band is up for a major music award

"We Rise To Fall" is waiting the results of the Carolina Music Awards final vote as they could be labeled North Carolina's best rock band.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Being in a local band is just the start. Getting recognized takes time, talent, and some luck. One local band isn't leaving it up to chance. They are getting out in the local music scene and running with a full head of steam and it is paying off.

"I can't tell you how humbled and excited we were to hear that we were nominated for Best Rock Band in the Carolina Music Awards," said lead singer Jeremy Roberts.

His band We Rise To Fall is one of a select few left in the statewide competition that puts the best regional bands against each other for ultimate bragging rights.

"The awards are very prestigious," continued Roberts, "The Carolina Music Awards were started by Roberta Flack and Randy Travis with some help from Darius Rucker. So, we are thrilled to make it to the finals."

He described his band as a hard rock band with a hint of metal and some southern rock sprinkled in as well.

"We do ballads and some straight-up jams," said Roberts, "But we really don't want to be labeled. We want people to find something they love at all of our concerts."