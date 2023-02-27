Greensboro businesses ready for March Madness boom

College basketball players and fans have already started to arrive in Greensboro ahead of the women's ACC tournament.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you've driven along West Gate City Blvd. It's hard to miss the ACC tournament flag blowing in the wind and banners plastered along the roadways.

College basketball players and fans have already started to arrive in Greensboro ahead of the women's ACC tournament and some events have already kicked off.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan attended the tournament town tip-off party at Piedmont Hall Monday.

“We are the only city in the country who have done the trifecta which is the women's championship the men's championship and the first two rounds of the NCAA," Vaughan said.

Vaughan said March Madness is not only about the fan experience.

“Locally what it does for our hotels and small businesses, especially our restaurants they are going to be rocking and rolling for the next month," Vaughan said.

Dram and Draught is one of those businesses.

"It's been hard because of COVID trying to keep up with all the people we use to have before but I feel like 2023 is bringing a lot of excitement and a lot of people in town,” said Andrez Lopez the manager at the cocktail bar.

Lopez said he and his staff prepared days in advance for the thousands that'll flock to the city.

“We’re really excited about it we hope to have a lot of business," Lopez said.



Cooks at Dirty Fries restaurant are chef'n up their loaded fries in hopes of satisfying the taste buds of some hungry players.

“We're looking for high volume that's why we're making sure our staff is beefed up for it," said Jeremiah Spooner the co-owner of Dirty Fries. "Really looking forward to it and serving all the basketball teams coming in."

Spooner said he’s seen firsthand how events previously hosted at the coliseum have helped business.

"You'd be surprised. We'll have a lot of new patrons and they'll say hey we've been dying to get here we've seen you on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok," Spooner said.

Both businesses look forward to gaining new customers and capitalizing on the excitement.