Bicycles and bands take over Winston-Salem this weekend

It's time for the annual "Gears and Guitars" event.

The 10th anniversary weekend of Gears & Guitars will take place in Winston-Salem August 4 through 6. The three-day weekend will feature several free outdoor concerts downtown, professional cycling, amateur cycling, and community bike rides.

Friday, August 4, welcomes the return of the popular Streets of Fire, presented by Audi Winston-Salem, featuring drag race-style bicycle street sprints down 4th Street all evening, The Friday concerts will take place nearby on Marshall Street adjacent to Winston Square Park beginning at 7 p.m. and will showcase performances by Cracker and Nine Days.

On Saturday, August 5, fondo community rides presented by Flow Automotive will depart from Bailey Park in the morning. Riders will be able to pick from two road distances and two greenway / gravel distances. The racing will heat up all afternoon with the famed Winston-Salem Cycling Classic men’s and women’s races to cap off the action. Free live music continues at Bailey Park beginning at 6 p.m. with performances by two of the most influential bands of the 1990s: Soul Asylum and Dishwalla. Local performers Clay Howard and Silver Alert will open on Saturday evening. Chairs and blankets are allowed within Bailey Park for the Saturday concerts.

Since the 1980s, Soul Asylum has been one of the most inspiring and hardworking bands in the rock scene, known for its raucous but emphatic combination of punk energy, guitar-fueled firepower, and songs that range from aggression to heartfelt. The band’s 1992 top five hit “Runaway Train,” won the Grammy for Best Rock Song, followed by the No. 1 Modern Rock smash “Somebody to Shove,” and, “Black Gold.” Other career highlights include Soul Asylum’s MTV Unplugged performance, playing at the MTV Inaugural Ball for President Bill Clinton, and performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame opening concert with Lou Reed and Iggy Pop. Songs by Soul Asylum have also garnered spots on multiple compilations and soundtracks including Kevin Smith cult classics Chasing Amy and Clerks.

Dishwalla’s 1996 debut album, “Pet Your Friends,” lit up the airwaves with the smash-hit single “Counting Blue Cars” (“Tell Me All Your Thoughts On God“). With a gritty attitude and edgy musicianship reminiscent of past musical legends, Dishwalla’s Alt-Rock sound was enough for music fans to crown “Counting Blue Cars” one of the most requested songs of that year. The band has shared the stage with the likes of No Doubt, Sheryl Crow, Cheap Trick, Blind Melon, Lenny Kravitz, Gin Blossoms, and the Goo Goo Dolls, including a signature performance at the infamous Woodstock in 1998.

Gears & Guitars will conclude on Sunday, August 6 with an after-party at the Coalpit at Bailey Park. Performances begin at noon and will conclude at approximately 4 p.m. The Sunday concerts will feature local bands Wafer Thin, The Hollirockets and Dead Drag Motion.