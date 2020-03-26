GREENSBORO, N.C. — When the pandemic shut down dine-in at area restaurants Cafe Pasta owner Ray Essa went to work. He had an idea for a family "special" that could be run out for curbside pick up in a heartbeat.

"We wanted to reduce prices to keep money coming in for our servers. So, basically we are operating at near cost just to pay our employees and offer the public an incredible deal." Essa went on to say that the cost per person averages out to around $5. A hard deal to match at ANY Triad restaurant that isn't fast food.

Cafe Pasta hasn't said when this deal will expire but for now, patrons can order by phone or online. They deliver as well.

If you want to reach them give them a call at (336) 272-1308 or visit them at 305 State Street in Greensboro. Online they are www.cafepasta.com

