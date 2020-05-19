Do you know about the 'Wine Wall?'

Local wine store is waiting for the green light to get customers back inside.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you've never heard of the Wine Wall you are missing out. Zeto wine shop has been around for decades but its popular Wine Wall is waiting to get back in circulation. Once Phase 2 rolls around the owners Penny Demedtriades and Su Peterson are hoping they can open their doors once again and let folks try the wall.

The wine wall is a group of machines that are tapped into wine bottles and using a credit card type "swipe" customers can try 1 or 2 oz pours or go for a whole glass so they can try the wine before they buy the bottle.

"The wall holds nearly 30 bottles of wine for people to sample. They put money on a credit card type system that they can swipe everytime they come in for samples." said Peterson.

The shop had to change in many ways but while some businesses struggle these days to develop a delivery system, these two were doing that already.

"We have been delivering for more than a decade. That gave us a big shot in the arm when the pandemic hit. We just continued doing what we'd already been doing."